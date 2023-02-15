Tennis

RCB mentor Sania Mirza: ‘Want to work on mental aspect of game with young girls in WPL’

RCB on Wednesday appointed tennis legend Sania Mirza as the mentor of its women’s team for the inaugural WPL.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
15 February, 2023 13:28 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sania Mirza signs a tennis ball after partnering with Martina Hingis of Switzerland in their doubles match against Hao-Ching Chan and Yung-Jan Chan during BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore on October 28, 2016.

FILE PHOTO: Sania Mirza signs a tennis ball after partnering with Martina Hingis of Switzerland in their doubles match against Hao-Ching Chan and Yung-Jan Chan during BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore on October 28, 2016. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tennis legend Sania Mirza expressed surprise at being appointed the mentor of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Women’s Premier League on Wednesday.

“I was a little surprised at being offered a mentorship role but I was really excited,” the six-time Grand Slam doubles champion told Sportstar.

Asked about the role she wants to play among the cricketers, the 36-year-old, who will retire from tennis later this week at WTA 1000 in Dubai, said, “I want to make young girls believe sport can be one of the first career choices for them. I want to help the next generation to believe in themselves no matter how much the odds are against you, you can achieve your goals.”

“The mental aspect of it is something I look forward to working with the younger girls,” added Sania.

“I feel I can help to bring in the mental steadiness, the mental belief, I can talk of the experiences I’ve had over 20 years of playing.

“Being the only Indian woman doing it for so many years has been lonely, but the pressure has been high, that kind of stuff is something I can truly help with,” she said.

The first season of WPL starts on March 4, 2023.

