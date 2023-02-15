RCB mentor Sania Mirza: ‘Want to work on mental aspect of game with young girls in WPL’

Tennis legend Sania Mirza expressed surprise at being appointed the mentor of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Women’s Premier League on Wednesday.

“I was a little surprised at being offered a mentorship role but I was really excited,” the six-time Grand Slam doubles champion told Sportstar.

Also Read RCB appoints tennis legend Sania Mirza as mentor of WPL team

Asked about the role she wants to play among the cricketers, the 36-year-old, who will retire from tennis later this week at WTA 1000 in Dubai, said, “I want to make young girls believe sport can be one of the first career choices for them. I want to help the next generation to believe in themselves no matter how much the odds are against you, you can achieve your goals.”

“The mental aspect of it is something I look forward to working with the younger girls,” added Sania.

Also Read | RCB ropes in Ben Sawyer as head coach for Women’s Premier League

“I feel I can help to bring in the mental steadiness, the mental belief, I can talk of the experiences I’ve had over 20 years of playing.

“Being the only Indian woman doing it for so many years has been lonely, but the pressure has been high, that kind of stuff is something I can truly help with,” she said.

The first season of WPL starts on March 4, 2023.