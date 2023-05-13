Tennis

Rublev beats Molcan and the rain for spot in Italian Open third round

Sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-4 in the only match completed so far on a rainy Saturday at the Italian Open.

AP
13 May, 2023 19:17 IST
Andrey Rublev of Russia reacts after winning a point during his match against Alex Molcan of Slovakia at the Italian Open tennis tournament.

Andrey Rublev of Russia reacts after winning a point during his match against Alex Molcan of Slovakia at the Italian Open tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

The start of play was delayed for nearly two hours and there was also a brief interruption due to rain during the first set of the Rublev-Molcan match. Then there was a downpour during the final points, as Rublev hurried to close it out before a tarp was pulled out over the red clay court.

“I can rest now and I can rest tomorrow. I don’t need to stress waiting,” said Rublev, who won the Monte Carlo Masters last month. “It’s very lucky when you are able to finish just before the rain and you know that most of the players still didn’t play.”

Several other matches were suspended before they were completed, with play scheduled to resume later.

Rublev’s third-round opponent will be either 27th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Guido Pella, who were scheduled to play later.

Also later, second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was slated to make his Rome debut against Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

