Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Popular singer Zemfira spotted in Russian player’s box at French Open

Zemfira was placed on a Russian Justice Ministry list of foreign agents in February on grounds that she supported Ukraine and criticised the invasion, which Russia calls a “special military operation”.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 22:43 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Russian musician Zemfira Ramazanova at the end of the fourth round match between Daria Kasatkina and Elina Svitolina.
Russian musician Zemfira Ramazanova at the end of the fourth round match between Daria Kasatkina and Elina Svitolina. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Russian musician Zemfira Ramazanova at the end of the fourth round match between Daria Kasatkina and Elina Svitolina. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Popular Russian singer Zemfira, who left the country because of her opposition to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, was spotted at the French Open on Sunday sitting in the player’s box of her compatriot Daria Kasaktina.

Zemfira was placed on a Russian Justice Ministry list of foreign agents in February on grounds that she supported Ukraine and criticised the invasion, which Russia calls a “special military operation”.

An ethnic Volga Tatar born in the central Russian region of Bashkortostan, Zemfira began performing in 1998 and gained popularity in Russia and other ex-Soviet states.

She was known to oppose the conflict with Ukraine and for a time, her website featured the slogan “No to war”.

She is reported by numerous websites to have left Russia to settle in France after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. 

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
