Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2023: Ruud beats Zeppieri in four sets, reaches third round

French Open 2023: Last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud beat Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round on Thursday.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 19:15 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates winning his second-round match against Italy’s Giulio Zeppieri at Roland Garros on Thursday.
Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates winning his second-round match against Italy’s Giulio Zeppieri at Roland Garros on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates winning his second-round match against Italy’s Giulio Zeppieri at Roland Garros on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud turned on the style at the French Open before the fourth seed showed steel to quell Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 and move into the third round on Thursday.

The Norwegian brought a touch of flair to Court Philippe Chatrier in classy blue pinstriped shorts and barely fluffed his lines early on, forcing an inexperienced Zeppieri into a corner by badgering him from the baseline.

Ruud’s performance on clay this year has ebbed and flowed but the Estoril champion made quick work of the first set under the Parisian sun after being gifted the decisive break when Zeppieri blasted a forehand long.

The world number four raced through the next set to double his advantage as the left-handed Zeppieri sprayed the errors in a nervy display before regaining composure to peg Ruud back.

Ruud’s superb court coverage ensured he broke for a 3-2 lead in the fourth set but Zeppieri struck back to level at 5-5 with a fiery inside-out winner, only to surrender serve immediately and allow Ruud to close out the victory. 

Related Topics

Casper Ruud /

French Open /

Roland Garros /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2023: Ruud beats Zeppieri in four sets, reaches third round
    Reuters
  2. Adidas unveils team India’s new cricket jersey
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2023: Title contender Rybakina marches past teenager Noskova into third round
    Reuters
  4. Harry Kane - Artificial intelligence can help reduce injuries
    Reuters
  5. Czech tournament does U-turn on Ukraine players after warning
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2023: Ruud beats Zeppieri in four sets, reaches third round
    Reuters
  2. French Open 2023: Title contender Rybakina marches past teenager Noskova into third round
    Reuters
  3. Video replay calls after Norrie ‘double bounce’ row at French Open
    AFP
  4. Djokovic says ‘it’s what I stand for’ in Kosovo ‘heart of Serbia’ row
    AFP
  5. Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open with wrist injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2023: Ruud beats Zeppieri in four sets, reaches third round
    Reuters
  2. Adidas unveils team India’s new cricket jersey
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2023: Title contender Rybakina marches past teenager Noskova into third round
    Reuters
  4. Harry Kane - Artificial intelligence can help reduce injuries
    Reuters
  5. Czech tournament does U-turn on Ukraine players after warning
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment