MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Cornet 2nd round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch

Wimbledon 2023: Cornet, Rybakina’s opponent in the second round, has won her last three matches against Top 5 players at the Slams.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 16:16 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Defending champion Elena Rybakina (left) faces Alize Cornet (right) in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.
Defending champion Elena Rybakina (left) faces Alize Cornet (right) in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES & REUTERS
infoIcon

Defending champion Elena Rybakina (left) faces Alize Cornet (right) in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES & REUTERS

Defending champion Elena Rybakina faces Alize Cornet in the second round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Thursday.

The clash is scheduled to be the second match on the Centre Court on the fourth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The second-round clash between Elena Rybakina and Alize Cornet will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could possibly start at 8:30PM IST.

World No. 3 Rybakina, who won her maiden Major title at last year’s edition, comes into the second-round after a nervous 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over American Shelby Rogers. The third-seeded Kazakh’s match against Rogers was watched by eight-time men’s champion Roger Federer, who sat in the Royal Box.

Frenchwoman Cornet, a former World No. 11, began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Japan’s Nao Hibino, a lucky loser.

Cornet famously ended World No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s 37-match unbeaten streak last year with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against the Pole in the third round. Overall, she has won her last three matches against Top 5 players at the Slams.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 | Cornet: 0 | Rybakina: 2

Rybakina and Cornet have faced each other twice with the Kazakh winning on both occasions. The first time they took on each other was in the second round of the WTA event in Hobart in 2020 where Rybakina triumphed 7-5, 6-3.

Their second meeting took place in the same year in the second round of the WTA event in Strasbourg where Rybakina again won 6-3, 7-6(8).

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

ATP /

Elena Rybakina /

Alize Cornet

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score, Ashes 2023: Eng opt to bowl in Smith’s 100th test; Broad gets Warner early for 4
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Cornet 2nd round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 2 Live Score: Pujara, Surya in the middle as West 105/2, leads by 197; North 34/1, leads by 37
    Team Sportstar
  4. Last Word: Training for peak performance
    Suresh Menon
  5. Wimbledon 2023, Day 4 Order of Play: Murray, Rybakina feature in second round matches
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Cornet 2nd round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Murray vs Tsitsipas 2nd round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kasatkina concerned about potential Saudi investment in WTA
    Reuters
  4. Jenson Brooksby receives provisional tennis suspension for missed doping tests
    AFP
  5. Toilet break feud with Murray ‘forgotten’, says Tsitsipas before Wimbledon clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score, Ashes 2023: Eng opt to bowl in Smith’s 100th test; Broad gets Warner early for 4
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Cornet 2nd round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 2 Live Score: Pujara, Surya in the middle as West 105/2, leads by 197; North 34/1, leads by 37
    Team Sportstar
  4. Last Word: Training for peak performance
    Suresh Menon
  5. Wimbledon 2023, Day 4 Order of Play: Murray, Rybakina feature in second round matches
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment