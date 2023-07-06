Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Cornet 2nd round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch

Defending champion Elena Rybakina faces Alize Cornet in the second round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Thursday.

The clash is scheduled to be the second match on the Centre Court on the fourth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch? The second-round clash between Elena Rybakina and Alize Cornet will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could possibly start at 8:30PM IST.

World No. 3 Rybakina, who won her maiden Major title at last year’s edition, comes into the second-round after a nervous 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over American Shelby Rogers. The third-seeded Kazakh’s match against Rogers was watched by eight-time men’s champion Roger Federer, who sat in the Royal Box.

Frenchwoman Cornet, a former World No. 11, began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Japan’s Nao Hibino, a lucky loser.

Cornet famously ended World No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s 37-match unbeaten streak last year with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against the Pole in the third round. Overall, she has won her last three matches against Top 5 players at the Slams.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 | Cornet: 0 | Rybakina: 2

Rybakina and Cornet have faced each other twice with the Kazakh winning on both occasions. The first time they took on each other was in the second round of the WTA event in Hobart in 2020 where Rybakina triumphed 7-5, 6-3.

Their second meeting took place in the same year in the second round of the WTA event in Strasbourg where Rybakina again won 6-3, 7-6(8).