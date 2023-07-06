MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023, Day 4 Order of Play: Murray, Rybakina feature in second round matches

Wimbledon 2023, July 6 schedule: Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina and two-time winner Andy Murray will be in action in second round on Centre Court on the fourth day of The Championships in London.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 05:01 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Two-time winner Andy Murray (left) and defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina (right) will be in second-round action on fourth day of Wimbledon 2023 on Thursday.
Two-time winner Andy Murray (left) and defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina (right) will be in second-round action on fourth day of Wimbledon 2023 on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Two-time winner Andy Murray (left) and defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina (right) will be in second-round action on fourth day of Wimbledon 2023 on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina takes on Alize Cornet in second round on Centre Court on the fourth day of the 2023 Wimbledon in London on Thursday.

Two-time winner Andy Murray will be up against fifth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas while third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev will face Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the second round.

Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev will also be in second-round action.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for the three main show courts for day four of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [WC] Liam Broady (GBR) - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [3] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Alize Cornet (FRA)

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Andy Murray (GBR)

READ - 2023 Wimbledon men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Rune, Djokovic vs Rublev amongst projected last-eight clashes

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court 1

Men’s Singles, First Round - [19] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Gijs Brouwer (NED) - 5:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [20] Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Sloane Stephens (USA)

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Court 2

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [28] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [7] Andrey Rublev vs Aslan Karatsev

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs Danielle Collins (USA)

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [3] Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 3

Men’s Singles, Second Round - Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [5] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Court 12

Women’s Singles, First Round - [16] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Jule Niemeier (GER) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, First Round (To be completed) - Matteo Berrettini (ITA) leads Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(7), 1-1 - Not before 5PM IST

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [Q] Dominic Stricker (SUI)

Court 18

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs Anett Kontaveit (EST)

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Court 4

Women’s Singles, Second Round - Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs [Q] Sofia Kenin (USA) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, First Round - [10] Barbora Krejcikova vs [Q] Mirra Andreeva

Court 11

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [18] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Court 14

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [14] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs Jaume Munar (ESP) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [13] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [32] Ben Shelton (USA) vs Laslo Djere (SRB)

Court 15

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs J.J. Wolf (USA) - 3:30PM IST

Court 16

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [19] Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [17] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Court 17

Women’s Singles, First Round - Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Anna Bondar (HUN)

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [16] Tommy Paul (USA) vs Milos Raonic (CAN)

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023, Day 4 Order of Play: Murray, Rybakina feature in second round matches
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Day 3 Results: Djokovic, Swiatek reach third round on rain-affected day
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH - Djokovic completes 350 Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon; joins Federer, Serena in special club
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas beats Thiem in five-set thriller over two days, sets up Murray clash
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic pushed hard by Thompson, reaches third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
