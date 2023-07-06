Wimbledon 2023, Day 4 Order of Play: Murray, Rybakina feature in second round matches

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina takes on Alize Cornet in second round on Centre Court on the fourth day of the 2023 Wimbledon in London on Thursday.
Two-time winner Andy Murray will be up against fifth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas while third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev will face Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the second round.
Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev will also be in second-round action.
Here’s the full list of fixtures for the three main show courts for day four of Wimbledon 2023:
Centre Court
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [WC] Liam Broady (GBR) - 6PM IST
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [3] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Alize Cornet (FRA)
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Andy Murray (GBR)
Court 1
Men’s Singles, First Round - [19] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Gijs Brouwer (NED) - 5:30PM IST
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [20] Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Sloane Stephens (USA)
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP)
Court 2
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [28] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [7] Andrey Rublev vs Aslan Karatsev
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs Danielle Collins (USA)
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [3] Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:
Court 3
Men’s Singles, Second Round - Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) - 3:30PM IST
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [5] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Leylah Fernandez (CAN)
Court 12
Women’s Singles, First Round - [16] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Jule Niemeier (GER) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, First Round (To be completed) - Matteo Berrettini (ITA) leads Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(7), 1-1 - Not before 5PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [Q] Dominic Stricker (SUI)
Court 18
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs Anett Kontaveit (EST)
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Mikael Ymer (SWE)
Court 4
Women’s Singles, Second Round - Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs [Q] Sofia Kenin (USA) - 3:30PM IST
Women’s Singles, First Round - [10] Barbora Krejcikova vs [Q] Mirra Andreeva
Court 11
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [18] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE)
Court 14
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [14] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs Jaume Munar (ESP) - 3:30PM IST
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [13] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [32] Ben Shelton (USA) vs Laslo Djere (SRB)
Court 15
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs J.J. Wolf (USA) - 3:30PM IST
Court 16
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [19] Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska (ARG)
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [17] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU)
Court 17
Women’s Singles, First Round - Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Anna Bondar (HUN)
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [16] Tommy Paul (USA) vs Milos Raonic (CAN)
