MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas beats Thiem in five-set thriller over two days, sets up Murray clash

Fifth-seeded Tsitsipas, chasing a maiden Grand Slam title, will next play two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 01:27 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his first-round win over Austria’s Dominic Thiem at Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his first-round win over Austria’s Dominic Thiem at Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his first-round win over Austria’s Dominic Thiem at Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas needed almost four hours and five sets over two days to subdue former world number three Dominic Thiem of Austria, as he won 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(8) on Wednesday to move into the Wimbledon second round.

The 24-year-old Greek, chasing a maiden Grand Slam title, will next play two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

The match had started on Tuesday on Court Two with Thiem, who in June was getting match practice in the lower-tier Challenger events after an injury, broke Tsitsipas midway through the opener to snatch the first set.

The Austrian’s big backhand was again looking more like the weapon it once was rather than the liability it had become since his wrist injury.

Thiem broke the Grand Slam stranglehold of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic by winning the 2020 U.S. Open but injury sidelined him for months on end and his ranking slipped to number 352 in June last year.

READ - Wimbledon 2023: Tiafoe sees off Wu to march into second round, Fritz through

Now ranked 91st, Thiem showed no signs of stage fright as he battled against the fifth seed who had beaten him in Madrid earlier this year.

Rain forced play to be suspended and it resumed more than 24 hours later, on Wednesday afternoon, with the world number six levelling with a confident tiebreak win and looking sharper than a day earlier.

He did squander five break points at 1-1 in the third set but earned his first break of the match a little later to take control, clinching the third set.

They both refused to buckle in the fourth, taking it into a tiebreak where Thiem prevailed to force a decider.

Thiem had one chance to break at 3-3 but then handed a match point to Tsitsipas a little later with a double fault at 6-5.

He saved another at 9-7 in the tiebreak before the Greek sealed it on the third attempt. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Dominic Thiem /

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Andy Murray /

ATP /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas beats Thiem in five-set thriller over two days, sets up Murray clash
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic pushed hard by Thompson, reaches third round
    Reuters
  3. Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Superb Swiatek surges into third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas beats Thiem in five-set thriller over two days, sets up Murray clash
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic pushed hard by Thompson, reaches third round
    Reuters
  3. Medvedev vows ‘won’t be selfish kid’ at Wimbledon
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Sixth seed Rune into second round for first time
    AFP
  5. Dimitrov not worried about safety despite protests
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas beats Thiem in five-set thriller over two days, sets up Murray clash
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic pushed hard by Thompson, reaches third round
    Reuters
  3. Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Superb Swiatek surges into third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment