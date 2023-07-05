MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Sixth seed Rune into second round for first time

The Danish sixth seed beat British wildcard George Loffhagen 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2 in a tie delayed by rain.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 23:32 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after winning his first-round match against France’s Laurent Lokoli at Wimbledon 2023.
Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after winning his first-round match against France’s Laurent Lokoli at Wimbledon 2023. | Photo Credit: Hannah McKay/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after winning his first-round match against France’s Laurent Lokoli at Wimbledon 2023. | Photo Credit: Hannah McKay/ REUTERS

Danish sixth seed Holger Rune reached the Wimbledon second round for the first time with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2 win against British wildcard George Loffhagen on Wednesday.

After a rain delay that forced the first round tie to be postponed following the first set on Tuesday, Rune was finally able to finish off Loffhagen 24 hours later on Court Three.

The 20-year-old will play Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi or Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena for a place in the last 32.

Rune is rated as a rising star after beating Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final in November before defeating the 23-time Grand Slam champion again in Rome this year.

Read More: Wimbledon 2023: Tiafoe sees off Wu to march into second round

He reached the French Open quarter-finals for a second successive year in June and is aiming to add to his burgeoning reputation at Wimbledon.

Rune lost to unseeded Marcos Giron in the first round in his Wimbledon debut last year, but he easily avoided another premature exit against Loffhagen.

Ranked 371st in the world, Loffhagen was making his first ever main draw appearance at a Grand Slam

The 22-year-old quit tennis in 2021 but after studying and working in a London pub, he felt able to return to tennis with new-found maturity.

Rewarded with a Wimbledon wildcard, Loffhagen’s bid for a fairytale victory against the highly-rated Rune was dashed when the match resumed on Wednesday.

A finalist on clay in Monte Carlo and Rome this year, Rune had looked a little nervous on grass when he narrowly survived a tense first set tie-break on Tuesday.

But he took complete control of the next two sets to reach the second round in emphatic fashion.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Casper Ruud /

Marcos Giron

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Medvedev vows ‘won’t be selfish kid’ at Wimbledon
    AFP
  2. Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI
    AFP
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Sixth seed Rune into second round for first time
    AFP
  4. Ashes 2023: Steve Smith eyes all-time great status as 100th Test cap looms
    AFP
  5. Dimitrov not worried about safety despite protests
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Medvedev vows ‘won’t be selfish kid’ at Wimbledon
    AFP
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Sixth seed Rune into second round for first time
    AFP
  3. Dimitrov not worried about safety despite protests
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Retiring Kontaveit keeps hopes alive
    AFP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Tiafoe sees off Wu to march into second round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Medvedev vows ‘won’t be selfish kid’ at Wimbledon
    AFP
  2. Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI
    AFP
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Sixth seed Rune into second round for first time
    AFP
  4. Ashes 2023: Steve Smith eyes all-time great status as 100th Test cap looms
    AFP
  5. Dimitrov not worried about safety despite protests
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment