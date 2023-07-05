MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win

The 21-year-old had looked out for the count after the first set against Sakkari’s flawless power game but recovered after a lengthy rain interruption to turn the match around.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 21:23 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine plays a forehand against Maria Sakkari of Greece in the Women’s Singles first round match during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023.
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine plays a forehand against Maria Sakkari of Greece in the Women’s Singles first round match during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. | Photo Credit: MIKE HEWITT/ Getty Images
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine plays a forehand against Maria Sakkari of Greece in the Women’s Singles first round match during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. | Photo Credit: MIKE HEWITT/ Getty Images

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk battled back from a set down and dealt with three rain interruptions to beat eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6 7-5 6-2 on Wednesday and move into the Wimbledon second round.

The 21-year-old had looked out for the count after the first set against Sakkari’s flawless power game but recovered after a lengthy rain interruption to turn the match around.

The Ukrainian earned her first win over her opponent at the third attempt.

Sakkari made a flawless start and bagged two breaks to move 5-0 up with Kostyuk’s error count rising sharply, but the 28th-ranked Ukrainian got some respite when rain stopped play.

Sakkari initially looked undisturbed by the rain suspension, taking the first set soon after the restart.

Kostyuk, however, turned the tables in the second set with aggressive play that forced Sakkari into more unforced errors.

She broke the Greek twice to go 5-3 up before forcing a decider.

Sakkari was wilting and Kostyuk earned nine consecutive games en route to a 5-1 lead and sealed victory on her first match point. 

