Wimbledon 2023: Kasatkina speeds through to third round

The Russian made swift and short work of her second-round match at Wimbledon thumping British wildcard Jodie Burrage 6-0 6-2 in an hour.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 20:06 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Daria Kasatkina celebrates against Jodie Burrage of Great Britain in the Women’s Singles second round match during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023.
Daria Kasatkina celebrates against Jodie Burrage of Great Britain in the Women's Singles second round match during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. | Photo Credit: PATRICK SMITH/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Daria Kasatkina celebrates against Jodie Burrage of Great Britain in the Women’s Singles second round match during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. | Photo Credit: PATRICK SMITH/ Getty Images

Daria Kasatkina made swift and short work of her second-round match at Wimbledon thumping British wildcard Jodie Burrage 6-0 6-2 in an hour on Wednesday.

Despite a wobble at the start of the second set when the 11th-seeded Russian dropped her serve, the partisan Centre Court crowd found little to cheer during the rain-interrupted first match of a damp day.

Kasatkina, who beat American Caroline Dolehide in her opening match on Monday, found herself in the third round before many first-round matches had been completed because of heavy rain that washed out nearly 70 matches on Tuesday.

The Russian flew through the first set in 19 minutes, pummelling the clearly nervous local favourite with heavy groundstrokes.

Burrage, who accumulated only eight points in the first set, dropped her first service game with a double fault and served another to hand Kasatkina the first set.

The 24-year-old Londoner, whose career has been blighted by a series of ankle injuries and operations, finally got herself on the scoreboard with some attacking net play in the second set.

But her brief flurry was curbed when Kasatkina broke back immediately before the players were ushered off court because of a shower.

They were back some 15 minutes later and, while the 108th-ranked Burrage showed more resistance, she was outpowered and outplayed.

Kasatkina won the match with another break of serve when Burrage heaved a forehand long.

She said it was tough to play a Briton on Centre Court.

“I was nervous as well to play on the best court in the world,” she said in an interview on court.

Kasatkina reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2018 and plans to do better this year. “I hope I have improved since then,” she said.

