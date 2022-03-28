Sania Mirza, Flipkens make it to quarterfinals of Miami Open

Sania Mirza and her Belgian partner Kirsten Flipkens progressed to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Monday.

The unseeded duo defeated the seventh-seeded American-Dutch pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schoors 6-2, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinal that lasted one hour 14 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, Sania and Flipkens will be up against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia and Zhaoxuan Yang of China, who beat Spain's Paula Badosa and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (7) in their pre-quarterfinal fixture.

Sania and Flipkens had begun their campaign in Miami with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win against American Ingrid Neel and 2021 US Open singles finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the opening round.