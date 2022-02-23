Tennis Tennis Sania Mirza into quarterfinals of Qatar Open Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka moved into the quarterfinals of Qatar Open with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina. Team Sportstar 23 February, 2022 08:45 IST FILE PHOTO: Sania Mirza plays the quarterfinals later today. Team Sportstar 23 February, 2022 08:45 IST Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka, her doubles partner, moved into the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open, a WTA 1000 tourney, on Tuesday.The 7-5, 7-5 win over Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina was the second win of the pair on Tuesday, after its win in the round of 32. Their quarterfinal contest against Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will be held later on Wednesday.Sania has said the year will be her last in competitive tennis, and that she wishes to spend more time with her family after retirement. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :