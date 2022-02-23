Sania Mirza into quarterfinals of Qatar Open

Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka, her doubles partner, moved into the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open, a WTA 1000 tourney, on Tuesday.

The 7-5, 7-5 win over Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina was the second win of the pair on Tuesday, after its win in the round of 32. Their quarterfinal contest against Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will be held later on Wednesday.

Sania has said the year will be her last in competitive tennis, and that she wishes to spend more time with her family after retirement.