Wimbledon: Mirza-Pavic pair reaches mixed doubles quarterfinals

Indo-Croatian pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic reached the mixed doubles quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Sunday after their second round opponents Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan gave a walkover.

Sixth seeds Mirza and Pavic had beaten Spain's David Vega Hernandez and Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the first round.

In their last-eight match, Mirza and Pavic will face either the all-Brazilian pair of Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia or the Australian-Canadian duo of John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski.

Mirza, who has already announced her retirement at the end of this season, and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had earlier lost in the opening round of women's doubles event.

In a video footage uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Championships, Mirza said she is going to miss Wimbledon but it's time to move on.

"There are things in life which take priority over playing tennis matches and I am at that stage now," she said.