Sania Mirza to conclude her 20-year tennis stint with a final game in Hyderabad

Former doubles World No. 1 Sania Mirza will be playing her last-ever tennis match, at the LB Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad as she concludes her illustrious career in the sport, the tennis star announced on Instagram.

“I’m all set to play my last-ever tennis match, exactly where it all started for me 18-20 years ago, on the 5th of March. And I will have all my close friends, my family, my partner coming and I can’t wait to play in font of you one last time,” she said.

At the LB Stadium, Sania will be playing two matches, with both being exhibition fixtures. The first will be a rounders match between two teams, one led by Sania and the other by Rohan Bopanna while the second will be a mixed doubles match between Sani-Bopanna and Ivan Dodig-Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

“I hope to end this journey on a beautiful note, in front of my friends, my family and most important of all, my most loyal fans and followers who have been through everything with me, in this journey,” she added.

The tickets for the matches are now on sale online, with the prices ranging between Rs. 499 to Rs. 749.

Sania has won six majors in her 20-year professional career, winning three women’s doubles and as many mixed doubles title. The only Indian woman to advance beyond the second round in the Open Era, Sania remained the top doubles player for 91 weeks.

The 36-year-old closed her glorious career with a first round defeat at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships, losing the contest in straight sets along with American partner Madison Keys here Tuesday.

Sania and Keys lost 4-6 0-6 to the formidable Russian pair of Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in exactly one hour.