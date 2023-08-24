MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027

The season-ending Next Gen Finals for men’s under-21 players will be played in Jeddah from 2023-2027 as the ATP heads to Saudi Arabia for the first time, the men’s tour said on Thursday.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 17:47 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi.
ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The season-ending Next Gen Finals for men’s under-21 players will be played in Jeddah from 2023-2027 as the ATP heads to Saudi Arabia for the first time, the men’s tour said on Thursday.

The tournament, which has been played in Milan since it began in 2017, will also have its prize money increased to a record $2 million, up from $1.4 million last year.

The ATP launched a bidding process in March to evaluate host cities in several regions.

“The ATP Tour is truly global and exploring new markets is central to growing the game. Bringing the Next Gen ATP Finals to Jeddah is our chance to inspire new fans, in a region with a vast young population, and unite audiences around tennis,” ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement.

ALSO READ
John Isner to retire from tennis after U.S. Open

“Our congratulations go to Jeddah and the Saudi Tennis Federation. We look forward to building on the event’s incredible success together.”

Gaudenzi said earlier this year that there had also been positive discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Although other Gulf countries like Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have hosted ATP tournaments in the past, Saudi Arabia only had the Diriyah Tennis Cup - an exhibition tournament.

Saudi Arabia has pumped huge amounts of money into sports like golf and soccer in recent years, but critics have accused the country of using PIF to engage in “sportswashing” in the face of heavy criticism of the country’s human rights record.

Three-times Grand Slam winner Andy Murray had previously ruled out any possibility of playing in Saudi Arabia after being invited to exhibition tournaments but said he would have to think twice if ranking points were up for grabs.

In June, WTA CEO Steve Simon said the women’s tour had not made any decisions or entered into any formal negotiations with Saudi Arabia, saying they still posed “big issues” as a host for women’s events due to its record on women’s rights and those of the LGBTQ community.

Related Topics

Gen Next ATP finals /

ATP /

Andrea Gaudenzi /

Andy Murray /

Steve Simon /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027
    Reuters
  2. Durand Cup Quarterfinal Live Streaming Info: NorthEast United takes on Indian Army FT for spot in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scores century
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Disciplinary Committee opens proceedings against Spanish FA President Rubiales
    Team Sportstar
  5. NorthEast United vs Indian Army, Durand Cup Live Score: NEUFC lineup out for quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027
    Reuters
  2. American men’s US Open drought poised to continue, says McEnroe
    Reuters
  3. John Isner to retire from tennis after U.S. Open
    AP
  4. US Open 2023: Final list of men’s and women’s seeds before draw ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  5. When is US Open 2023 draw ceremony?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027
    Reuters
  2. Durand Cup Quarterfinal Live Streaming Info: NorthEast United takes on Indian Army FT for spot in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scores century
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Disciplinary Committee opens proceedings against Spanish FA President Rubiales
    Team Sportstar
  5. NorthEast United vs Indian Army, Durand Cup Live Score: NEUFC lineup out for quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment