Tennis

Sharapova announces birth of first child Theodore

“The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for,” Maria Sharapova, who is engaged to Alexander Gilkes, said i

Reuters
16 July, 2022 09:35 IST
16 July, 2022 09:35 IST
Maria Sharapova announced the birth of her first child Theodore on Friday.

Maria Sharapova announced the birth of her first child Theodore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Instagram

“The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for,” Maria Sharapova, who is engaged to Alexander Gilkes, said in a post on Instagram.

Former world number one Maria Sharapova announced the birth of her first child Theodore on Friday, sharing a picture of the newborn along with her fiance.

“The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for,” Sharapova, who is engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes, said in a post on Instagram.

The Russian five-time Grand Slam champion retired from tennis in 2020.

Although she competed under the Russian flag during her career - and is the only Russian woman to have won a career Grand Slam - Sharapova has lived in the United States since she came to the country as a young tennis prodigy.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Know Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Videos

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again

Watch: Injured Alexander Zverev, on crutches, concedes French Open semifinal to Rafael Nadal

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

French Open: Biggest upsets of the tournament

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us