Tennis Tennis Australian Open wild card play-off: Arjun Kadhe loses to Rawat In the main draw, featuring 16 players, Sidharth Rawat will play another compatriot, the seventh seed Sasi Kumar Mukund after beating Arjun Kadhe. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 03 December, 2019 18:58 IST Sidharth Rawat bounced back from losing a tight first set to beat compatriot Arjun Kadh (in frame) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1. (File Photo) - R. RAGU Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 03 December, 2019 18:58 IST Sidharth Rawat bounced back from losing a tight first set to beat compatriot Arjun Kadhe 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the first and final qualifying round of the Asia-Oceania Australian Open wild card play-off tennis tournament in Zhuhai, China, on Tuesday.In the main draw, featuring 16 players, Sidharth will play another compatriot, the seventh seed Sasi Kumar Mukund.ALSO READ | Ramkumar to compete for Australian Open wild cardThe 176th ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan has been seeded third and drawn to play the 358th ranked Ze Zhang of China. The results:Men: Qualifying singles (first and final round): Sidharth Rawat bt Arjun Kadhe 5-7, 6-3, 6-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.