Australian Open wild card play-off: Arjun Kadhe loses to Rawat

Sidharth Rawat bounced back from losing a tight first set to beat compatriot Arjun Kadhe 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the first and final qualifying round of the Asia-Oceania Australian Open wild card play-off tennis tournament in Zhuhai, China, on Tuesday.

In the main draw, featuring 16 players, Sidharth will play another compatriot, the seventh seed Sasi Kumar Mukund.

The 176th ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan has been seeded third and drawn to play the 358th ranked Ze Zhang of China.

