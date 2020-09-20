Tennis Tennis Italian Open: Halep beats Muguruza to reach third final With the 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win on Sunday, top-seeded Romanian tennis player Simona Halep improved her record in the sport's restart to 9-0. AP Rome 20 September, 2020 18:48 IST The second-ranked Simona Halep is 13-0 overall stretching back to February, when she won a title in Dubai. - Getty Images / File Photo AP Rome 20 September, 2020 18:48 IST Chasing her first title in Rome, top-seeded Simona Halep reached her third Italian Open final after beating Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, on Sunday to improve her record in tennis’ restart to 9-0.Muguruza struggled with her serve and double faulted on the final two points of the 2 hour, 16-minute match.The second-ranked Halep is 13-0 overall stretching back to February, when she won a title in Dubai. After the tour’s five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian returned by raising another trophy in Prague last month. She then skipped the U. S. Open due to travel and health concerns.READ | Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exit In the men’s semifinals later, it’s top-ranked Novak Djokovic against Casper Ruud of Norway and eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman against 12th-seeded Denis Shapovalov.Schwartzman beat nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal late Friday.After fans had not been allowed in at the Foro Italico all week, 1,000 spectators were being admitted in for the semifinals and finals. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos