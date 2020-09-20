Tennis Tennis Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exit Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. Reuters 20 September, 2020 10:23 IST Rafael Nadal reacts during his Italian Open quarterfinal loss on Saturday. - REUTERS Reuters 20 September, 2020 10:23 IST Rafael Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, insisting that his focus is now on fine-tuning his game ahead of the French Open which begins on September 27.The nine-time Rome champion looked well off the pace in his 6-2, 7-5 loss to the 15th-ranked Argentine, an opponent he had defeated nine straight times heading into Saturday’s encounter in the Italian capital.‘Now is not the moment to find excuses. It’s just to accept that I didn’t play well enough.’“We can find excuses, but I didn’t play well enough. Then we have to think internally, ‘Why? How I can fix it?’” the 34-year-old Spaniard told reporters. “Now is not the moment to find excuses. It’s just to accept that I didn’t play well enough.”“It was not my night. He played a great match, I think, and I didn’t. These things can happen. After such a long time without competing, I played two good matches, and now I played a bad one against a good opponent. That’s how it is. I just want to congratulate Diego and I’m going to keep working.”ALSO READ | Djokovic loses his coolNadal, who skipped the US Open in New York due to COVID-19 concerns, said he would regroup before heading to Paris, where he will bid for a record-extending 13th title. “It’s a completely special and unpredictable year. I probably will go back home and then let’s see what’s going on,” the 19-time Grand Slam champion said. Amazing Diego! @TennisTV #IBI20 pic.twitter.com/QrM3KCEBgV— Internazionali Bnl (@InteBNLdItalia) September 19, 2020 “I did my job here. I did a couple things well and other things bad. I’m going to keep working and keep practising with the right attitude and try to give myself a chance to be ready.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos