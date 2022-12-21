Francis Roig to coach Sloane Stephens after leaving Nadal

Veteran Spaniard Francis Roig is set to be the new coach of former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

“Happy to have Francis Roig join my team as my new coach! Here’s to a successful journey together, let’s get to work,” tweeted the 29-year-old American, who won her only Major title at Flushing Meadows in 2017.

Muy contenta de comunicaros que Francis Roig será mi entrenador esta temporada ✨ pic.twitter.com/lr1JOGfqkY — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) December 21, 2022

Roig recently left Rafael Nadal’s team after being a part of the same for the last 18 years. He said he left his role to start a new project with more than one player. “It’s been a pleasure and honour to work with Rafa and the rest of the team,” Roig had said in a statement. “We never thought we could get so many results and have such a long career with him but Rafa’s a phenomenon and makes everything look easy.”

Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, described Roig as an important person in his career and thanked him for years of hard work and friendship.

“Francis is a great coach who knows tennis well and has helped me a lot to get better and better,” Nadal said.

“I only have words of gratitude and I wish him all the luck in the world in his new project.”

Former World No. 3 Stephens has previously worked with Kamau Murray, Thomas Högstedt and Nick Saviano. She won five of her six career titles, including the US Open, with Murray as coach.