Tennis

Slovakian tennis player Martin suspended in doping case

The 32-year-old Slovakian tested positive in June for SARM S-22, a synthetic substance that can copy the effects of testosterone, at a second-tier event in his home country.

AP
London 09 August, 2022 18:16 IST
London 09 August, 2022 18:16 IST
Martin, whose career ranking peaked at 93 in 2020, was No. 191 at the time of the positive test. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Martin, whose career ranking peaked at 93 in 2020, was No. 191 at the time of the positive test. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 32-year-old Slovakian tested positive in June for SARM S-22, a synthetic substance that can copy the effects of testosterone, at a second-tier event in his home country.

Tennis player Andrej Martin was suspended Tuesday for failing a doping test at a competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

The 32-year-old Slovakian tested positive in June for SARM S-22, a synthetic substance that can copy the effects of testosterone, at a second-tier event in his home country.

Martin, whose career ranking peaked at 93 in 2020, was No. 191 at the time of the positive test. He has a career record of 27-38 and lost in qualifying rounds at each Grand Slam singles tournament this year.

The ITIA said he is suspended from playing or attending events while the case is prosecuted. 

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us