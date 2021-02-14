Tennis Tennis Sofia Kenin stunned by unranked Aussie teen in Phillip Island Trophy Sofia Kenin's trip to Melbourne got worse on Sunday when the American suffered a shock defeat by Olivia Gadecki in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy. Reuters MELBOURNE 14 February, 2021 14:42 IST Sofia Kenin suffered a shock defeat in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MELBOURNE 14 February, 2021 14:42 IST After failing to defend her Australian Open title, Sofia Kenin's trip to Melbourne got even worse on Sunday when the American suffered a shock defeat by unranked local teenager Olivia Gadecki in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy.Three days earlier, Kenin had admitted to struggling under the pressure of defending her maiden Grand Slam title as she was beaten 6-3 6-2 by Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena.READ: Tearful Kenin crumbles under pressure of title defenceKenin went on to take a wildcard into the WTA 250 event, also taking place on the Melbourne Park grounds, but was knocked out by the 18-year-old Gadecki 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.Gadecki saved two break points in the final game before serving out for the biggest win of her fledgling career. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos