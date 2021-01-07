Tennis Tennis Abu Dhabi Open: Kenin opens season with win over Yang American Sofia Kenin hit 11 aces during her comprehensive victory against Zhaoxuan Yang to set up a second-round match against Kirsten Flipkens. PTI 07 January, 2021 21:34 IST Sofia Kenin of USA in action during her Women's Singles match on Day Two of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open at Zayed Sports City on January 07. - GETTY IMAGES PTI 07 January, 2021 21:34 IST Sofia Kenin opened her season Thursday by beating Yang Zhaoxuan 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open.The American hit 11 aces against Yang to set up a second-round match against Kirsten Flipkens.ALSO READ| Kyrgios out of Australian ATP Cup team as world ranking slips "Obviously a little bit of nerves. I had to try and find my groove," said Kenin, the Australian Open champion who will try to defend her title next month."First set was quite tough for me. I couldn't find the ball, I guess. But second set I showed up strong and of course I feel like it's because of the lack of matches for me." After a long pre-season, Kenin said she was happy to beat a player who had already had match practice in qualifying, but she had concerns about her own fatigue toward the end.ALSO READ| Djokovic, Nadal set to return for 2nd ATP Cup in Australia "I was like: 'I just want to finish already. I'm too tired,'" Kenin said.Also, fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka came back after trailing 5-3 in the opening set to beat Polona Hercog 7-6 (5), 6-2, sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina defeated Lucrezia Stefanini 6-1, 6-3, Hsieh Su-Wei upset eighth-seeded Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), and Sara Sorribes Tormo beat French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos