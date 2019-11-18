Tennis Tennis In numbers: Stefanos Tsitsipas' ATP Finals title win From the biggest milestones from the ATP Finals to where he stands in the year-end rankings,all you need to know about Tsitsipas' win on Sunday Team Sportstar London 18 November, 2019 09:54 IST Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Dominic Thiem to claim his maiden ATP World Tour Finals title. - Getty Images Team Sportstar London 18 November, 2019 09:54 IST Stefanos Tsitsipas reserved a place in the annals of tennis history by becoming the first Greek player to win the ATP World Tour Finals trophy, rallying past Dominic Thiem at O2 Arena in London on Sunday.His victory over the Austrian marked the complete transformation of the player as he clinched the prestigious ATP Finals trophy exactly 12 months after winning the ATP Gen Next Finals in 2018.Here's a look at the Greek's achievements - in numbers. READ : Tsitsipas beats Thiem to win maiden ATP Finals crown in marathon finalPrize money won: Stefanos Tsitsipas' win the final earned him $2,656,000 in prize money. ATP ranking points earned: 1,300 ATP Ranking pointsTsitsipas' year-end world ranking: With 5,300 points in his kitty, Tsitsipas ends the year ranked sixth in the world. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Thiem and Daniil Medvedev occupy the first five positions on the table. Milestones achieved by Tsitsipas during the ATP World Tour Finals: Youngest ATP Finals champion (21 years old) since Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt, who bagged the title when he was 20 years old in 2001.He won after losing the opening set and became the first player since David Nalbandian in 2005 to do so.This is the fourth consecutive season-ending finale that saw a tournament debutant win the coveted trophy. Andy Murray (2016), Grigor Dimitrov (2017) and Alexander Zverev (2018) are the others.Total time Tsitsipas spent on court: Over a period of seven days and five matches, Tsitsipas spend a whopping 9 hours, 59 minutes and 46 seconds on court.Number of aces Tsitsipas hit during the course of the tournament: In five matches, the Greek hit a total of 37 aces, 11 of those against Rafael Nadal, the most against a single player.Number of points Tsitsipas won by virtue of winning the title: Here is the breakdown of points won by the sixth seedTotal points wonService points wonReturn points wonNet points wonWinners42629613094142Tsitsipas' win-loss count in the tournament:GamesGames won: 72Games conceded: 56SetSets won: 10Sets conceded: 3 Tsitsipas' break points numbers: Break Points Won- 10; Break Points saved-22;Break Points Conceded-4Tsitsipas' quality of service in the tournament:Overall average first serve in percentage- 63.6% (average of five games)Overall average points won on first serve- 79.4% (average of five games)Overall average points second on first serve- 53.4% (average of five games)(Information Source Credit- ATP) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.