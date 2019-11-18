In numbers: Stefanos Tsitsipas' ATP Finals title win

Stefanos Tsitsipas reserved a place in the annals of tennis history by becoming the first Greek player to win the ATP World Tour Finals trophy, rallying past Dominic Thiem at O2 Arena in London on Sunday.

His victory over the Austrian marked the complete transformation of the player as he clinched the prestigious ATP Finals trophy exactly 12 months after winning the ATP Gen Next Finals in 2018.

Here's a look at the Greek's achievements - in numbers.



Prize money won: Stefanos Tsitsipas' win the final earned him $2,656,000 in prize money.



ATP ranking points earned: 1,300 ATP Ranking points

Tsitsipas' year-end world ranking: With 5,300 points in his kitty, Tsitsipas ends the year ranked sixth in the world. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Thiem and Daniil Medvedev occupy the first five positions on the table.



Milestones achieved by Tsitsipas during the ATP World Tour Finals:

Youngest ATP Finals champion (21 years old) since Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt, who bagged the title when he was 20 years old in 2001.



He won after losing the opening set and became the first player since David Nalbandian in 2005 to do so.



This is the fourth consecutive season-ending finale that saw a tournament debutant win the coveted trophy. Andy Murray (2016), Grigor Dimitrov (2017) and Alexander Zverev (2018) are the others.

Total time Tsitsipas spent on court: Over a period of seven days and five matches, Tsitsipas spend a whopping 9 hours, 59 minutes and 46 seconds on court.

Number of aces Tsitsipas hit during the course of the tournament: In five matches, the Greek hit a total of 37 aces, 11 of those against Rafael Nadal, the most against a single player.

Number of points Tsitsipas won by virtue of winning the title: Here is the breakdown of points won by the sixth seed

Total points won Service points won Return points won Net points won Winners 426 296 130 94 142



Tsitsipas' win-loss count in the tournament:

Games Games won: 72

Games conceded: 56 Set Sets won: 10

Sets conceded: 3

Tsitsipas' break points numbers: Break Points Won- 10; Break Points saved-22;

Break Points Conceded-4



Tsitsipas' quality of service in the tournament:

Overall average first serve in percentage- 63.6% (average of five games)

Overall average points won on first serve- 79.4% (average of five games)

Overall average points second on first serve- 53.4% (average of five games)



(Information Source Credit- ATP)