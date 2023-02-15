Tennis

Rotterdam Open: Tsitsipas and Auger-Aliassime ease through

Tsitsipas, who was beaten in the Australian Open final by Novak Djokovic, took just over an hour and a half to beat Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 6-1.

AFP
Rotterdam 15 February, 2023 10:42 IST
Rotterdam 15 February, 2023 10:42 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas took just over an hour and a half to beat Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 6-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas took just over an hour and a half to beat Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 6-1. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tsitsipas, who was beaten in the Australian Open final by Novak Djokovic, took just over an hour and a half to beat Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 6-1.

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and titleholder Felix Auger-Aliassime easily qualified for the second round of the Rotterdam ATP 500 tournament on Tuesday.

Tsitsipas, who was beaten in the Australian Open final by Novak Djokovic, took just over an hour and a half to beat Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 6-1.

Also Read
No plans to change Davis Cup format, eyeing like-minded sponsors: ITF chief Haggerty

The Greek, ranked third in the world, next faces the winner of Wednesday’s match between Jannik Sinner and France’s Benjamin Bonzi.

Tsitsipas admitted he had initially struggled to find his groove.

“I had an opportunity in the last game (when Ruusuvuori led 5-3) to come back. I revived from that, I regenerated some awesome tennis and I recaptured that first set, which was crucial,” he said.

“I think from that point onwards it was flawless tennis. I was able to produce some really good shots.”

Auger-Aliassime, the third seed in Rotterdam, had no problem in dispatching the Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 as he hit his stride in the tournament where he beat Tsitsipas in the final last year.

In the next round the 22-year-old Canadian must overcome another French player, Gregoire Barrere, who eliminated David Goffin in the first round.

Another contender for the title, Daniil Medvedev, fought back from a set down to beat Alejandro Davidovich of Spain 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Also Read | Swiatek says she can’t always be perfect ahead of Doha defence

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, ranked number 10 in the world, defeated veteran Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in a three-hour contest.

Alexander Zverev, still on the comeback trial after suffering an injury in the French Open last year, overcame South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us