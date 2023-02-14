Tennis

Swiatek says she can’t always be perfect ahead of Doha defence

Reuters
14 February, 2023 14:50 IST
World number one Iga Swiatek is trying to keep herself grounded.

World number one Iga Swiatek is trying to keep herself grounded. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World number one Iga Swiatek is trying to keep herself grounded and accepts that she cannot be perfect all the time following her fourth-round exit at the Australian Open as the Pole prepares to defend her Qatar Open title this week.

The 21-year-old was a hot favourite to win the year’s first Grand Slam in Melbourne but crashed to a 6-4, 6-4 defeat against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

“I wanted to focus on getting my expectations lower and not expect from myself that I’m going to play perfectly all the time,” she told reporters.

Swiatek went on a 37-match winning run last year and won the French and U.S. Opens as well as titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.

“Last season was so strange that it can mess with your head a little bit. I wanted to get both feet on the ground, focus on hard work and what I have to do on the court,” Swiatek said.

“I was really happy because we did, I’d say it was like the last part of pre-season. Our practice was intense, and the volume was big. I feel I could really focus on the technical stuff and improve as a player.”

Swiatek said she was not approaching the Qatar Open as a defending champion.

“I want to start this tournament as any other player, and we all do that and start from the same spot,” Swiatek said.

“There are so many matches to win, so many obstacles to overcome that I want to be focused on the next step.”

