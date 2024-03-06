MagazineBuy Print

Sumit Nagal loses in final qualifying round at Indian Wells Masters

The 26-year-old Nagal lost 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4-7) on Tuesday.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 10:17 IST , INDIAN WELLS - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: While Nagal may have lost to Hong, he assured himself of 10 ranking points and USD 14,400 prize money by making the final qualifying round. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: While Nagal may have lost to Hong, he assured himself of 10 ranking points and USD 14,400 prize money by making the final qualifying round. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal went down to South Korea’s Seong-chan Hong after putting up a spirited fight in the final qualifying round of Indian Wells Masters.

The 26-year-old Nagal lost 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4-7) on Tuesday.

Earlier, Nagal brushed past the challenge of American wildcard Stefan Dostanic in straight sets in his first outing at the Indian Wells Masters on Monday.

The India No. 1 singles player beat Dostanic in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of qualifying.

And while Nagal may have lost to Hong, he assured himself of 10 ranking points and USD 14,400 prize money by making the final qualifying round.

Nagal recently made history by becoming the first Indian men’s singles player in a decade to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

He also won the Chennai Challengers title, entering the top-100 rankings following the triumph. However, he suffered reverses in Pune and Dubai.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
