Sumit Nagal makes main draw at ATP Buenos Aires

Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat lucky loser Julian Lenz of Germany 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the $156,240 Challenger tennis tournament in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday.



In the ATP event in Buenos Aires, Sumit Nagal won his third and final qualifying round 2-6, 6-2, 63 against Nicolas Kicker to make the main event. He will play Joao Sousa of Portugal in the first round.



In the WTA event in Doha, Sania Mirza in partnership with Andreja Klepac of Slovenia made the doubels quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-7(5), 10-5 victory over the Kichenok sisters, Lyudmyla and Nadiia.

The results:



$565,530 WTA, Doha, Qatar Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Andreja Klepac (Slo) & Sania Mirza bt Lyudmyla Kichenok & Nadiia Kichenok (Ukr) 6-4, 6-7(5), [10-5].



$411,940 ATP, Buenos Aires, Argentina Qualifying singles (third and final round): Sumit Nagal bt Nicolas Kicker (Arg) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.



$156,240 Challenger, Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan Singles (first round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Julian Lenz (Ger) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.