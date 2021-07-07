Sumit Nagal goes down to Marvin Moeller in Challenger pre-quarterfinals

Seventh seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 by wild card entrant Marvin Moeller of Germany in the pre-quarterfinals of the €66,640 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany on Wednesday.

The two doubles teams featuring Arjun Kadhe and Sriram Balaji also bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals.