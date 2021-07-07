Tennis Tennis Sumit Nagal goes down to Marvin Moeller in Challenger pre-quarterfinals Seventh seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 by wild card entrant Marvin Moeller of Germany in the pre-quarterfinals of the €66,640 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany. Team Sportstar New Delhi 07 July, 2021 21:21 IST File picture of Sumit Nagal. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar New Delhi 07 July, 2021 21:21 IST Seventh seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 by wild card entrant Marvin Moeller of Germany in the pre-quarterfinals of the €66,640 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany on Wednesday.READ: Sumit Nagal in pre-quarters in GermanyThe two doubles teams featuring Arjun Kadhe and Sriram Balaji also bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals.The results€66,640 Challenger, Braunschweig, GermanySingles (pre-quarterfinals): Marvin Moeller (Ger) bt Sumit Nagal 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Igor Sijsling & Glenn Smits (Ned) bt Teymuraz Gabashvili (Rus) & Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 7-5; Sandro Ehrat (Sui) & Lucas Gerch (Ger) bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 6-4, 7-6(7).$15,000 ITF men, Almada, PortugalSingles (first round): Simon Carr (Irl) bt Terence Das 6-3, 6-1.$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, TunisiaDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ayumi Koshiishi & Michika Ozeki (Jpn) bt Emma Van Poppel (Ned) & Humera Baharmus 6-1, 6-1. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :