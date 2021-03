Sumit Nagal storms into quarterfinals in Croatia

Sumit Nagal outplayed wild card entrant Frane Nincevic 6-0, 6-1 to move into the quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Croatia.

In the ITF women’s event in Tunisia, Karman Kaur Thandi beat Laetitia Pulchartova of the Czech Republic for the loss of four games, to make the quarterfinals.