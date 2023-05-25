French Open 2023, women’s singles draw: Swiatek vs Rybakina, Sabalenka vs Pegula potential semifinal clashes

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will begin her title defence at this year’s French open with a first-round match against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, as per the draw announced on Thursday.

Reigning Australian Open champion and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in her opening-round fixture. The Belarusian could have a potential last-eight battle against fifth-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

Swiatek could face sixth-seeded American Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals in what would be a repeat of last year’s summit clash.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina opens her campaign against a qualifier/lucky loser. The fourth-seeded Kazakh could take on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, seventh seed, in the quarterfinals with a potential semifinal against Swiatek.

Eighth-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari, who reached the final in 2021, faces Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the first round. Sakkari could take on third-seeded American Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

Pegula faces compatriot and 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the opening round.

More to follow...