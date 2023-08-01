WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek begins Week 70 as World No. 1

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on July 31, 2023.

Iga Swiatek began her 70th straight week as the World No. 1 in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Four-time Major winner Swiatek increased the gap between herself and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka by winning her maiden WTA 250 title in Warsaw, her home tournament. Germany’s Laura Siegemund, who lost 0-6, 1-6 to Swiatek in the final, jumped 42 spots to 111th.

Caroline Garcia had won the title in Warsaw last year but did not feature in the latest edition. As a result, she dropped 250 points and slipped to sixth while Ons Jabeur moved up to fifth in the Top 10.

Women's Top 10 (POL) Iga Swiatek - 9490 points (BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 8845 points (KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5465 points (USA) Jessica Pegula - 5395 points (TUN) Ons Jabeur - 4846 points (FRA) Caroline Garcia - 4685 points (USA) Coco Gauff - 3390 points (CZE) Petra Kvitova - 3341 points (GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3310 points (CZE) Marketa Vondrousova - 3106 points

Arantxa Rus clinched her maiden WTA title at the age of 32. The Dutchwoman defeated local wildcard Noma Noha Akugue in the Hamburg Open final and gained 18 spots to achieve a new career-high of 42. Teenager Akugue, playing in her maiden WTA event, made a massive jump of 65 spots to 142nd.

In Lausanne, Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Frenchwoman Clara Burel in three sets to win her first-ever Tour-level title. The triumph took Cocciaretto 12 places up to 30th while Burel moved up 23 spots to 61st, career-high rankings for both players.