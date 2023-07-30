MagazineBuy Print

Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto wins maiden WTA title in Lausanne

Cocciaretto had previously won two of her matches this week from match point down against Celine Naef in the first round, and Anna Bondar in Saturday’s semifinals.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 22:47 IST , Lausanne - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Cocciaretto celebrates winning the title after beating Clara Bure from France during their final match at the WTA International Ladies Open in Lausanne.
Cocciaretto celebrates winning the title after beating Clara Bure from France during their final match at the WTA International Ladies Open in Lausanne. | Photo Credit: AP
Cocciaretto celebrates winning the title after beating Clara Bure from France during their final match at the WTA International Ladies Open in Lausanne. | Photo Credit: AP

Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto battled past Clara Burel of France to win her first WTA singles title on Sunday in Lausanne.

Second seed Cocciaretto won through 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 to deny Burel a first title in her second final appearance on clay in the Swiss tournament.

In a battle between the two 22-year-olds, 42nd-ranked Cocciaretto outlasted her 84th-ranked rival after 2 hours and 43 minutes on court for her second win in as many meetings with the French player.

ALSO READ: Zverev boosts ATP Finals hopes with Hamburg triumph

Cocciaretto fought back from a break down in the third set, winning the last four games in a row from 4-2 down.

The Italian had previously won two of her matches this week from match point down against home hope Celine Naef in the first round, and Hungary’s Anna Bondar in Saturday’s semifinals.

In January, the Italian reached her first WTA singles final at Hobart, finishing runner-up to American Lauren Davis.

WTA /

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

