MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zverev boosts ATP Finals hopes with Hamburg triumph

The former world number two won through 7-5, 6-3 in just under two hours for his first title since the 2021 ATP Finals and the 20th of his career.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 21:37 IST , HAMBURG - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates with a trophy after winning the final against Serbia’s Laslo Djere.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates with a trophy after winning the final against Serbia’s Laslo Djere. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates with a trophy after winning the final against Serbia’s Laslo Djere. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany’s Alexander Zverev swept past Serb Laslo Djere in straight sets for his first title in nearly two years at his home Hamburg Open on Sunday, boosting his hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals.

The former world number two won through 7-5, 6-3 in just under two hours for his first title since the 2021 ATP Finals and the 20th of his career.

It was the 26-year-old’s first final since Madrid in May 2022 having suffered a serious ankle injury at the French Open last year.

The fourth seed proved too powerful for Djere, converting three of his four break point chances, to claim his third victory in as many meetings with the Serb, and the title without dropping a set.

He became the first German since Michael Stich in 1993 to win on the Hamburg clay.

A two-time ATP Finals champion, Zverev has risen three spots to ninth in the ATP Race To Turin, but Taylor Fritz can reclaim ninth place with victory in the Atlanta Open later on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Alexander Zverev /

Laslo Djere /

ATP Finals /

Hamburg Open /

French Open /

Taylor Fritz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian women’s relay team clocks Asia’s fastest time in Sri Lanka Nationals
    Stan Rayan
  2. Indian mixed 4x400m relay team may miss upcoming World Athletics Championships
    PTI
  3. Zverev boosts ATP Finals hopes with Hamburg triumph
    AFP
  4. Saint-Maximin leaves Newcastle to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli
    Reuters
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Highlights, Round 4: Dube, Kathan help West to six-wicket win; South qualifies for final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Zverev boosts ATP Finals hopes with Hamburg triumph
    AFP
  2. Iga Swiatek beats Laura Siegemund to win Warsaw Open
    AFP
  3. Top-seeded Fritz powers into Atlanta final against Vukic
    AFP
  4. Hamburg Open: Late bloomer Rus denies Akugue to lift maiden title
    AFP
  5. Pavlyuchenkova says denied entry to Czech Republic, to miss Prague Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian women’s relay team clocks Asia’s fastest time in Sri Lanka Nationals
    Stan Rayan
  2. Indian mixed 4x400m relay team may miss upcoming World Athletics Championships
    PTI
  3. Zverev boosts ATP Finals hopes with Hamburg triumph
    AFP
  4. Saint-Maximin leaves Newcastle to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli
    Reuters
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Highlights, Round 4: Dube, Kathan help West to six-wicket win; South qualifies for final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment