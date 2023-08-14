WTA Rankings: Swiatek goes past Wozniacki in all-time list of most weeks spent as World No. 1

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on August 14, 2023.

Iga Swiatek began her 72nd straight week as the World No. 1 in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday, going past Caroline Wozniacki in 10th place on the all-time women’s list of most weeks spent at the top.

Four-time Major winner Swiatek ensured her stay at the top of the rankings with her run to the semifinals at Canadian Open, where she lost to eventual champion Jessica Pegula.

Women's Top 10 (POL) Iga Swiatek - 9730 points (BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 8746 points (USA) Jessica Pegula - 6030 points (KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5755 points (TUN) Ons Jabeur - 4746 points (FRA) Caroline Garcia - 4685 points (USA) Coco Gauff - 3760 points (GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3510 points (CZE) Petra Kvitova - 3445 points (CZE) Marketa Vondrousova - 3211 points

Pegula defeated Liudmila Samsonova in a one-sided final to clinch her second Masters title. Nevertheless, Samsonova matched her career-high ranking of 12 after jumping six spots.

There were no changes in the Top 10.