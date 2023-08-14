WTA Rankings: Swiatek goes past Wozniacki in all-time list of most weeks spent as World No. 1

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on August 14, 2023.
Iga Swiatek began her 72nd straight week as the World No. 1 in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday, going past Caroline Wozniacki in 10th place on the all-time women’s list of most weeks spent at the top.
Four-time Major winner Swiatek ensured her stay at the top of the rankings with her run to the semifinals at Canadian Open, where she lost to eventual champion Jessica Pegula.
|Women's Top 10
|(POL) Iga Swiatek - 9730 points
|(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 8746 points
|(USA) Jessica Pegula - 6030 points
|(KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5755 points
|(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 4746 points
|(FRA) Caroline Garcia - 4685 points
|(USA) Coco Gauff - 3760 points
|(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3510 points
|(CZE) Petra Kvitova - 3445 points
|(CZE) Marketa Vondrousova - 3211 points
Pegula defeated Liudmila Samsonova in a one-sided final to clinch her second Masters title. Nevertheless, Samsonova matched her career-high ranking of 12 after jumping six spots.
There were no changes in the Top 10.
