ATP Rankings: Sinner reaches new career-high after Toronto title, Rune makes Top 5 debut

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on August 14, 2023.

Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune achieved new career-highs in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.

Italy’s Sinner became only the second man from his country to win an ATP Masters 1000 title after beating Alex de Minaur in the Canadian Open final in Toronto on Sunday. As a result, the 21-year-old moved up two spots to sixth. Australia’s de Minaur too achieved his career-best ranking of 12 after gaining six spots.

Holger Rune lost in the second round in Toronto but still moved up one spot to make his Top 5 debut as Casper Ruud, last year’s semifinalist, exited in the third round this time. The Norwegian slipped two spots and is now World No. 7. Andrey Rublev too moved down one place to eighth after his second-round defeat against Mackenzie McDonald.

ATP Top 10 (ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 9395 points (SRB) Novak Djokovic - 8795 points (RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 6530 points (GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 5090 points (DEN) Holger Rune - 4790 points (ITA) Jannik Sinner - 4725 points (NOR) Casper Ruud - 4715 points (RUS) Andrey Rublev - 4595 points (USA) Taylor Fritz - 3605 points (USA) Frances Tiafoe - 3050 points

USA’s Tommy Paul beat World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz on his way to the semifinals in Toronto and consequently, gained one spot to move up to 13th, a new career-high. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the other losing semifinalist at the Canadian Open, also gained 14 spots to become World No. 23, his career-best ranking.

Elsewhere in the Top 100, Tallon Griekspoor (25th), McDonald (43rd), Aleksandar Vukic (48th), Matteo Arnaldi (61st), Fabian Marozsan (82nd) and Yosuke Watanuki (90th) also achieved new career-high rankings.