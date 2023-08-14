MagazineBuy Print

World No. one Alcaraz renews Djokovic rivalry in Cincinnati

Carlos Alcaraz made a surprisingly early exit in Canada, bundled out of the last eight by Tommy Paul in three sets to end a lacklustre campaign.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 09:12 IST , Cincinnati - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain fields questions from the media ahead of Cincinnati Masters.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain fields questions from the media ahead of Cincinnati Masters. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain fields questions from the media ahead of Cincinnati Masters. | Photo Credit: AFP

Carlos Alcaraz has put his quarterfinal loss at the Toronto Masters behind him as he prepares to renew his rivalry with Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati next week.

The Spanish world number one made a surprisingly early exit in Canada, bundled out of the last eight by Tommy Paul in three sets to end a lacklustre campaign.

But the 20-year-old was in no mood to dwell on that loss on Sunday as he looked ahead to the Cincinnati Masters, the last warm-up before he launches the defence of his US Open crown later this month.

ALSO READ | Sinner beats De Minaur to win Canadian Open title

This week’s tournament in the Midwest carries added intrigue with a field that contains 23-time Grand Slam champion, Djokovic.

The pair last met in the Wimbledon final, with the Spaniard prevailing in a five-set classic. Djokovic has not played since that defeat a month ago, and Alcaraz can’t wait to lock horns with the Serb once again.

“I like those battles. I like to know that I can lose, and I can recover it at the same time,” Alcaraz said on Sunday.

“You must enjoy (it) when the battle is against one of the legends from our sport, against Novak. I feel I’m (the) main opponent; for me, it’s something crazy, and I’m trying to enjoy,” he added.

ALSO READ | Jessica Pegula routs Liudmila Samsonova in Montreal for third career WTA Tour title

Alcaraz got caught out on Friday in Toronto as he lost to American Paul. But the bitter taste did not linger long.

“The main goal is to stay in the top spot,” Alcaraz said. “And if I lose it, try to recover it as fast as I can.”

He added that his recent Canadian setback should remain a distant - if unpleasant - memory.

“It wasn’t a good week for me, (There are) a lot of things to improve coming into this tournament. Last year, I lost (Montreal first round) and then (Cincinnati quarters) - and then I won the US Open. I have to overcome that week that I had in Toronto, try to play better here and try to do better the things that I did bad in Toronto,” he said.

