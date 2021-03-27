Tennis

Karman Kaur Thandi goes down in Tunisia semifinals

The Indian lost to Suzan Lamens of Netherlands in three sets.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 27 March, 2021 18:40 IST

Karman Kaur Thandi in action- File photo   -  Vivek Bendre

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 27 March, 2021 18:40 IST

Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands beat Karman Kaur Thandi 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Tunisia on Saturday.

Karman recovered from being down 3-5 in the decider, but could not serve out the match at 6-5 despite forcing three match points.

ALSO READ | Sumit Nagal goes down to Fatic in Croatia quarterfinals

Results: Singles (semifinals): Suzan Lamens (Ned) bt Karman Kaur Thandi (Ind) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5).