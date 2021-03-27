Karman Kaur Thandi goes down in Tunisia semifinals

Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands beat Karman Kaur Thandi 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Tunisia on Saturday.



Karman recovered from being down 3-5 in the decider, but could not serve out the match at 6-5 despite forcing three match points.

