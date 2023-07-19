Tennis players react to emotional Zhang Shuai retiring after opponent Amarissa Toth erases mark post controversial line call at WTA event

Multiple tennis players came in support of Zhang Shuai after the Chinese player got emotional and retired from her first-round match at a WTA event in Budapest in response to a controversial line call and Amarissa Toth, her opponent, erasing the ball mark on the clay court shortly afterwards.

World No. 5 Caroline Garcia

We All know what kind girl you are @zhangshuai121 🙏🏻🙌🏻🤗

Take care of yourself

World No. 9 Maria Sakkari

@zhangshuai121 is the nicest player on the tour!! That Toth girl should be banned from the tour 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼

World No. 63 Ajla Tomljanovic

Absolutely disgusting behavior.

Shuai is a better person than a lot of us for shaking the ref and that girls hand.

Absolutely disgusting behavior.

Shuai is a better person than a lot of us for shaking the ref and that girls hand.

But then again it's Shuai we are talking about , ofc she did.

Doubles World No. 9 Ellen Perez

Well that's a quick way to lose respect from your peers. I'm actually shook by the level of disrespect from this girl.

World No. 204 Kristina Mladenovic

Unacceptable empire mistake & opponent's behavior!

Unacceptable empire mistake & opponent's behavior!

You are a different league @zhangshuai121 ❤️ We are with you!

World No. 68 Alize Cornet

The celebration....

The celebration....

😔😔😔

World No. 176 Daria Saville

zero respect for this Toth girl. ZERO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am so so so mad. I feel so bad for Shuai :(

Daria Abramowicz, psychologist of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek

This is so sad and unacceptable.

World No. 11 Daria Kasatkina

Omg what's that reaction from opponent, I cannot believe🫣 Very bad referee, very bad sportsmanship.

Omg what's that reaction from opponent, I cannot believe🫣 Very bad referee, very bad sportsmanship.

Shuai💜 big hug to you my friend

World No. 109 Ysaline Bonaventure

Celebrating after your opponent retires.. what a shame 🤢 get well soon @zhangshuai121 🥹

World No. 45 Zhang, in her first-round match at the Hungarian Grand Prix, hit a crosscourt forehand shot which was ruled ‘out’ by the line judge despite appearing to have caught the line. The chair umpire inspected the mark and decided to let the original decision stand. Second seed Zhang, not happy with the call, asked for the tournament supervisor.

A point later, 20-year-old Toth, walked up to the mark and used her shoes to erase it. “Wait, wait, wait! Keep the mark,” Zhang yelled. “What are you doing? Why would you do that?”

Trailing 5-6 at the change of ends, the 34-year-old Zhang, visibly emotional, called for the physio before deciding to retire from the tie. She shook hands with the chair umpire and Toth but Zhang was jeered by the spectators as the local player lifted her arms in celebration.

In her post-match press conference after the first-round defeat to Magdalena Frech at French Open, Zhang had metioned that she has been struggling to cope following the death of her grandparents this year.

Who is Amarissa Toth?

Amarisaa Toth is a 20-year-old Hungarian tennis player. After losing in the first round of qualifiers at the same event for the last two years, she made her main draw Tour-level wildcard on Tuesday as a wildcard. She is currently ranked 548 in singles and 349 in doubles.

Toth next faces Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl.