Tennis Premier League: Hyderabad Strikers defeats Mumbai Leon Army to clinch title

Karman Kaur gave a bright start with a convincing 15-5 victory over Sowjanya Bavisetti to drive Hyderabad Strikers to the trophy past Mumbai Leon Army 49-31 in the final of the Tennis Premier League at the Celebration Club.

Arjun Kadhe followed Karman with a 12-8 win over the country’s No.1 player, Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Hyderabad made it a clean sweep as it won the mixed doubles through Vishnu and Karman against Niki Poonacha and Sowjanya and the men’s doubles through Vishnu and Arjun against Ramkumar and Poonacha.