Tennis Premier League: Niki Poonacha, Ramkumar Ramanathan help Mumbai Leon Army reach finals

Hyderabad Strikers and Mumbai Leon Army rode on their better men’s doubles teams to set up a title clash in the Tennis Premier League at the Celebration Club on Saturday.

Karman Kaur and Arjun Kadhe put the foundation for Hyderabad’s win against Chennai Stallions in the semifinal. Karman beat Samantha Sharan, and Arjun tied with Sidharth Rawat.

Purav Raja and Samantha brought Chennai back into the contest by winning the mixed doubles, before Vishnu and Arjun sealed it by beating Purav and Sidharth 12-8 in the last doubles.

In the other match, the flow of the contest was more incredible, as each of the first three matches were tied 10-10. Eventually, Mumbai dethroned Pune as Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Niki Poonacha won the decisive doubles 12-8 against Divij Sharan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

