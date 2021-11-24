Tennis Tennis World number one Barty announces engagement World number one Ashleigh Barty announced her engagement to longtime partner Garry Kissick on social media on Tuesday. Reuters 24 November, 2021 09:18 IST FILE PHOTO: Barty will finish the year ranked world number one for the third consecutive time after winning five tournaments this season. - AP Reuters 24 November, 2021 09:18 IST World number one Ashleigh Barty announced her engagement to longtime partner Garry Kissick on social media on Tuesday."Future husband," the Australian wrote in a caption to a photo posted on Instagram that showed the smiling couple embracing with her engagement ring in full view.READ: After ATP Finals victory, Zverev gunning for maiden Grand Slam titleBarty, 25, will finish the year ranked world number one for the third consecutive time after winning five tournaments this season, including Wimbledon, to claim her second major title.She last competed at the US Open in September before returning home to Australia, and can expect the strong support of fans in Melbourne Park at January's Australian Open. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :