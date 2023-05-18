Tennis

Todd Clark to coach junior tennis players at Modern School in New Delhi

Coach Todd Clark and Accelerate Tennis have launched a new coaching scheme in association with the Indian Tennis Academy to guide young players at the Modern School, Barakhamba Road in New Delhi.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 18 May, 2023 19:21 IST
Coach Todd Clark (centre) with Aditya Khanna (left) and Modern School Principal Vijay Datta (right) at the launch of the new tennis scheme on Thursday.

Coach Todd Clark (centre) with Aditya Khanna (left) and Modern School Principal Vijay Datta (right) at the launch of the new tennis scheme on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coach Todd Clark works with quiet efficiency. It is his players who make him popular.

The Aussie has been working in India for many years, starting with the Harvest Academy in Jassowal, Ludhiana. He was in Ahmedabad for some years. After the pandemic, he has been working as the Director of Accelerate Tennis at the Gurgaon-Pataudi Road.

Following a tie-up with the 102-year-old Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Todd will be accessible for players, especially the juniors, in the heart of the Capital.

The new coaching system was launched in a brief ceremony at the Modern School on Thursday, in the presence of the school Principal Vijay Datta.

Labelled as Accelerate Tennis in association with India Tennis Academy, the new venture will capitalise on the six synthetic courts and world class sports infrastructure of the school to guide young players, at all levels, including the school students.

“Under Todd’s guidance, many players will reach new heights in the sport”, said Abhijeet Dangat, representative of India Tennis Academy.

“We are happy to be at Modern School. The school has a proven track record of quality sports education to high level students, emphasising on their holistic development. We will cater to all, but target tournament level juniors”, said Todd Clark.

The Accelerate Tennis also operates at the Sector-65 facility in Gurugram.

“We understand the importance of regular education in order to both enhance performance and allow players to pursue US College course if they so desire”, said Todd.

