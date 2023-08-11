MagazineBuy Print

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek outlasts Karolina Muchova in a rain-delayed match in Montreal

Swiatek finished off Muchova after they were delayed for three hours, 20 minutes following the second set and for two hours, 50 minutes early in the third.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 08:00 IST , MONTREAL - 2 MINS READ

AP
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates a point against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Day 4 during the National Bank Open at Stade IGA on August 10, 2023 in Montreal, Canada.
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates a point against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Day 4 during the National Bank Open at Stade IGA on August 10, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates a point against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Day 4 during the National Bank Open at Stade IGA on August 10, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland beat 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday night in the National Bank Open in a match interrupted by rain for more than six hours.

Coming off her fourth victory of the year last week at home in Warsaw, Swiatek finished off Muchova after they were delayed for three hours, 20 minutes following the second set and for two hours, 50 minutes early in the third.

“You have to find energy even though we’ve been here since 9 a.m.,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview. “For sure, it was a pretty extraordinary day, and I don’t think I’ve had such a situation in my career, so there is the opportunity to learn something new and see what I’m capable of — even though we played this match like three times.”

Also Read: Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open

With the victory, Swiatek — who also beat Muchova in June in the French Open final — guaranteed she will remain No. 1 for the 72nd straight week when the new ranking comes out Monday. The 22-year-old player leads the tour with 49 match victories.

Swiatek set up a quarterfinal match against the winner of a late match between hometown favourite Leylah Fernandez and American Danielle Collins.

In the only match completed in the afternoon, fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States beat Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-0.

Also Read: Medvedev reaches ATP Toronto quarters, Ruud loses

Pegula will face the winner of a match between sixth-seeded Coco Gauff of the United States and ninth-seeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. Vondrousova won at Wimbledon.

No. 10 Daria Kasatkina of Russia topped Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-4. Kasatkina will play the winner of a match between No. 3 Elena Rybakyna of Kazakhstan and Sloane Stephens of the United States.

The match between No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia was pushed back to Friday.

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Karolina Muchova /

Toronto Masters /

Jessica Pegula

