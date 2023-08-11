MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open

Kyrgios has played in just one official singles match all season — a loss in Stuttgart, Germany, in June.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 07:36 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo: Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, takes a break as he play Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York.
File Photo: Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, takes a break as he play Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, takes a break as he play Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the U.S. Open on Thursday, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after reaching his first major final.

Kyrgios has played in just one official singles match all season — a loss in Stuttgart, Germany, in June.

Soon after that, he withdrew from Wimbledon, citing a wrist injury. It was at the All England Club in 2022 that Kyrgios turned in his best run at one of the sport’s four most important events, finishing as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic.

Then, at the U.S. Open a year ago, Kyrgios made his deepest run at Flushing Meadows by making it to the quarterfinals. He eliminated reigning champion and No. 1-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, before losing in five sets to Karen Khachanov.

The 28-year-old from Australia began 2023 by sitting out of the Australian Open because of an injured left knee that required arthroscopic surgery.

He also missed the French Open. All of the time away has resulted in Kyrgios dropping in the ATP rankings, and he is currently No. 92.

Play begins in the singles main draws at the U.S. Open in New York on August 28. The brackets will be determined on August 24.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Kyrgios’ withdrawal, along with that of Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany. No specific reasons for their absences were immediately given by the USTA.

Two players from Argentina moved into the men’s singles field to replace them: Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman.

Hours before Kyrgios withdrew from Wimbledon in early July, he was asked at a pre-tournament news conference whether he missed tennis during all of the time away.

“No, I don’t miss the sport at all, to be fair. I was almost dreading coming back a little bit,” he said with a hint of a smile. “But it’s my job.”

Related Topics

Nick Kyrgios /

US Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open
    AP
  2. WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of Birmingham’s innings to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fred joins Fenerbahce from Manchester United - Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ronaldo streets ahead of Instagram influencers in annual ranking
    Reuters
  5. Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: sources
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open
    AP
  2. Canadian Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz, 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. India’s Niki Poonacha, partner win from 0-9 down in match tie-break in Cordenons Challenger
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Murray hopes instinctive Alcaraz does not ditch ‘Kamikaze’ approach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open
    AP
  2. WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of Birmingham’s innings to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fred joins Fenerbahce from Manchester United - Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ronaldo streets ahead of Instagram influencers in annual ranking
    Reuters
  5. Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: sources
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment