MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pliskova tastes victory again with Transylvania title

For the 31-year-old two-time Grand Slam finalist, the title in Romania was the 17th trophy of her career and first since Brisbane in 2020.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 23:30 IST , CLUJ-NAPOCA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova during the Australian Open.
FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova during the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova during the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova lifted her first WTA trophy in four years at the Transylvania Open on Sunday, beating home hope Ana Bogdan in straight sets.

Czech Pliskova, who had dropped to 78th in the world, won 6-4, 6-3 against the eighth-seeded Romanian. The 31-year-old two-time Grand Slam finalist won the 17th trophy of her career and first since Brisbane in 2020.

Pliskova, who spent eight weeks ranked World No. 1 in 2017, was still inside the top 20 at this time last year, despite not reaching a final since August 2021.

She was unseeded in Cluj but swept into the final without dropping a set.

Bogdan, ranked 65, got an early break before dropping serve twice with Pliskova dominating the second set to seal victory and extend her unbeaten run against the Romanian to four matches.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karolina Pliskova /

Ana Bogdan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pliskova tastes victory again with Transylvania title
    AFP
  2. Australia continues dominance in ICC events, beats India by 79 runs in U-19 World Cup final
    PTI
  3. Creating a quality young side the way forward, says KBFC’s Vukomanovic after India’s Asian Cup flop show
    Stan Rayan
  4. FIH Pro League: India edges Netherlands in penalty shootout after 2-2 draw
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Nagal beats Nardi to win Chennai Open, assured of Top 100 debut in ATP Rankings
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Pliskova tastes victory again with Transylvania title
    AFP
  2. Humbert beats Dimitrov in Open 13 final to win fifth career title
    AP
  3. Semenistaja beats Hunter to clinch WTA Mumbai Open
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Every player dreams to at least be in top 100: Nagal after winning Chennai Open Challenger
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Rybakina cruises past Kasatkina to claim Abu Dhabi title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pliskova tastes victory again with Transylvania title
    AFP
  2. Australia continues dominance in ICC events, beats India by 79 runs in U-19 World Cup final
    PTI
  3. Creating a quality young side the way forward, says KBFC’s Vukomanovic after India’s Asian Cup flop show
    Stan Rayan
  4. FIH Pro League: India edges Netherlands in penalty shootout after 2-2 draw
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Nagal beats Nardi to win Chennai Open, assured of Top 100 debut in ATP Rankings
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment