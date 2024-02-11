MagazineBuy Print

Humbert beats Dimitrov in Open 13 final to win fifth career title

Humbert became the eighth player in the Open era to win his first five finals on the ATP tour.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 22:56 IST , MARSEILLE, France - 1 MIN READ

AP
France’s Ugo Humbert holds his trophy after winning the ATP Open 13 final.
France’s Ugo Humbert holds his trophy after winning the ATP Open 13 final. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

France's Ugo Humbert holds his trophy after winning the ATP Open 13 final. | Photo Credit: AFP

Frenchman Ugo Humbert won his fifth career title by outclassing second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-3 in the Open 13 final on Sunday.

Humbert became the eighth player in the Open era to win his first five finals on the ATP tour.

Dimitrov lost the first set by dropping serve at 5-4 with a forehand into the net.

ALSO READ | Semenistaja beats Hunter to clinch WTA Mumbai Open

Humbert then saved two break points in the opening game of the second set and jumped out to a 3-0 lead before clinching the match with a service winner.

Dimitrov had won his two previous meetings against Humbert but looked flat after a long semifinal against Karen Khachanov on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Rybakina cruises past Kasatkina to claim Abu Dhabi title

Humbert, who hit 10 aces in the match, will reach a new career-high No. 18 ranking with the victory and will also become the French No. 1, overtaking Adrian Mannarino.

“I’m pretty solid from the baseline. I serve very well. I’m strong mentally. So, everything is here. And I put everything on court,” Humbert said.

