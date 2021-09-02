Tennis Tennis Tsitsipas booed during second-round win over Mannarino at US Open Tsitsipas took a toilet break that created an eight-minute delay between the end of the third set and the start of the fourth. His return was greeted by fans voicing their displeasure. AP NEW YORK 02 September, 2021 09:22 IST Tsitsipas hit 27 aces and beat Mannarino 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0. - AFP AP NEW YORK 02 September, 2021 09:22 IST Stefanos Tsitsipas heard boos from the crowd for yet another long trip off the court after dropping a set during a second-round victory over Adrian Mannarino.The third-seeded Tsitsipas hit 27 aces and beat Mannarino 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium because of heavy rain from remnants of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday night.Tsitsipas took a toilet break that created an eight-minute delay between the end of the third set and the start of the fourth. His return was greeted by fans voicing their displeasure — certainly aware that Tsitsipas was heavily criticised by three-time major champion Andy Murray for lengthy breaks in their match on Monday. Andy Murray loses to Stefanos Tsitsipas in five-set thriller at US Open Tsitsipas will face 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain for a spot in the fourth round. The US Open is the only Grand Slam tournament where the 23-year-old from Greece hasn’t made it that far.He was the runner-up at the French Open this year. He has also made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open and the fourth round at Wimbledon. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :