Tsitsipas booed during second-round win over Mannarino at US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas heard boos from the crowd for yet another long trip off the court after dropping a set during a second-round victory over Adrian Mannarino.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas hit 27 aces and beat Mannarino 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium because of heavy rain from remnants of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday night.

Tsitsipas took a toilet break that created an eight-minute delay between the end of the third set and the start of the fourth. His return was greeted by fans voicing their displeasure — certainly aware that Tsitsipas was heavily criticised by three-time major champion Andy Murray for lengthy breaks in their match on Monday.

Tsitsipas will face 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain for a spot in the fourth round. The US Open is the only Grand Slam tournament where the 23-year-old from Greece hasn’t made it that far.

He was the runner-up at the French Open this year. He has also made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open and the fourth round at Wimbledon.