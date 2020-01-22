Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Tsitsipas gets bye as Kohlschreiber out injured Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after his opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber pulled out due to injury. PTI Melbourne 22 January, 2020 10:06 IST Last year's semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will face either Milos Raonic or Christian Garin in the third round of the Australian Open. - Getty Images PTI Melbourne 22 January, 2020 10:06 IST Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas got a free ride into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday when his German opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber pulled out injured.“Unfortunately Philipp Kohlschreiber has withdrawn from his #AusOpen match vs Stefanos Tsitsipas due to a muscle strain,” organisers tweeted.The Greek star, who dropped just five games in his opening clash against Italian Salvatore Caruso, will play either big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic or Chile’s Christian Garin.Expectations are high for 21-year-old Tsitsipas, who stunned Roger Federer in 2019 en route to the final four at Melbourne Park, announcing himself as a force to be reckoned with. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.