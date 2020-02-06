Tennis Tennis US Grand Slam champion Spears handed 22-month doping ban Abigail Spears tested positive for banned substances prasterone and testosterone at the 2019 US Open and her ban will end on September 6, 2021. PTI Paris 06 February, 2020 10:00 IST Abigail Spears' career highlight was winning the 2017 Australian Open mixed doubles title. - Getty Images PTI Paris 06 February, 2020 10:00 IST Former Australian Open mixed doubles champion Abigail Spears of the United States was banned for 22 months after failing a drugs test, the International Tennis Federation announced.Spears, 38, tested positive for banned substances prasterone and testosterone at the 2019 US Open in New York.“The ITF accepted Ms. Spears’ explanation as to how the prasterone and testosterone entered her system and that her use was unconnected to sports performance...although her fault was deemed to be high,” said an ITF statement.Her ban was backdated to November 7, 2019 and will end on September 6, 2021.Spears has won 21 doubles titles in her career with the highlight her Australian Open mixed doubles title alongside Juan Sebastian Cabal of Colombia in 2017. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.